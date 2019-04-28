'Terrifying': Crane falls on busy Seattle street, killing 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Four people were killed when a construction crane crashed down onto cars on one of Seattle's busiest streets.

The crane that fell from a building on Google's new Seattle campus Saturday afternoon struck six cars on Mercer Street near Interstate 5 in the South Lake Union area.

Fire Chief Harold Scoggins says one female and three males had died by the time firefighters had arrived.

Authorities say two of the dead were ironworkers who had been inside the crane while the other two were people were in cars.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says a 25-year-old mother and her 4-month-old daughter were in a car that was smashed by the crane on its passenger side, and both managed to escape with only minor injuries.