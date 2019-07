Team criticized for Spicer throwing out pitch on Pride Night

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A decision to have President Trump's former communications director Sean Spicer throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a minor league baseball game on "Pride Night at the Ballpark" is getting pushback.

Some fans said on Twitter they felt Spicer's appearance Friday night at the Pawtucket Red Sox game was an insult to the LGBT community, given Trump's policies. The decision was called "tone-deaf" and "a garbage move," with some asking why someone from the LGBT community wasn't chosen.

A Rhode Island native, Spicer was joined by wounded veteran Carlos Lopes, who Spicer presented an all-terrain wheelchair from The Independence Fund. Spicer sits on the board of director of the charity, which has given more than 2,300 of the wheelchairs.

A message was left seeking comment with a team spokesman.