TVA holds meetings to build public trust in coal ash storage

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has a three-pronged mission to promote energy, economic development and the environment. Now add to that rebuilding public trust.

The New Deal-era public utility has taken a beating recently for a series of missteps surrounding its storage of coal ash.

That included a massive coal ash spill at TVA's Kingston plant in 2008. Although the spill was cleaned up, the repercussions for TVA are ongoing.

CEO Jeff Lyash recognizes that TVA needs to win the public's trust. That's why the utility has been holding a series of community meetings to explain its plans for coal ash storage and let the public ask questions.

TVA is also creating community action groups for interested citizens to act as liaisons between the public and the utility.