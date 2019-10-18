Syria crisis tests Trump's global religious freedom vows

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, faith leaders and members of human rights groups wearing a life vests symbolizing the life-saving program are arrested by U.S. Capitol police, during a protest calling congress not to end the refugee resettlement program, at the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

The Turkish invasion of northern Syria could put to the test President Donald Trump's stated commitment to global freedom of worship for religious minorities.

The fighting between the Turks and Kurds has raised fears for the safety of Syrian Christians, Yazidis and other minority faiths at the hands of the Turkish forces. At the same time, the Trump administration is proposing to drastically reduce the number of refugees admitted to the U.S.

That worries refugee advocates and others who see a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Syria.