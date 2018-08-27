Liberty Island is open again after small construction fire

This frame grab image shows a fire department boat at the Liberty Island docks, after a propane fire erupted in a construction area and forced evacuation as a precaution, Monday Aug. 27, 2018, in New York. This frame grab image shows a fire department boat at the Liberty Island docks, after a propane fire erupted in a construction area and forced evacuation as a precaution, Monday Aug. 27, 2018, in New York. Photo: APTN, AP Photo: APTN, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Liberty Island is open again after small construction fire 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The Statue of Liberty is open again after about 3,000 people were evacuated from Liberty Island because of a small construction fire.

Park spokesman Jerry Willis says regular ferry service to the island was resuming around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Willis says a construction worker was treated at the scene for a minor injury after the fire started at a propane tank about two hours earlier.

It happened in an area where a security screening building is being constructed.

Willis estimated the distance between the statue and the fire at 100 to 200 yards (90 to 180 meters).