Lucky survivor: As camper flooded, woman called 911, kin
Chris Carola, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 1of/23
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 23
A motorhome that got wedged against a tree sits in a now vacant lot off of Lower Lake Road in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding moved and damaged surrounding homes, vehicles and infrastructure from the Finger Lakes region to the Binghamton area on Tuesday. less
A motorhome that got wedged against a tree sits in a now vacant lot off of Lower Lake Road in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding moved and damaged surrounding homes, vehicles and ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 2 of 23
A car floats in Seneca Lake as crews attempt to drag a shed out of the water at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday led to evacuations and destruction in the Finger Lakes region. less
A car floats in Seneca Lake as crews attempt to drag a shed out of the water at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday led to evacuations and ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 3 of 23
A shed displaced by massive flooding sits on a dock at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding damaged homes, vehicles and infrastructure from the Finger Lakes region to the Binghamton area on Tuesday. less
A shed displaced by massive flooding sits on a dock at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding damaged homes, vehicles and infrastructure from the Finger Lakes region to the ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 4 of 23
A car is seen among a mass of downed trees at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding damaged homes, vehicles and infrastructure from the Finger Lakes region to the Binghamton area on Tuesday. less
A car is seen among a mass of downed trees at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding damaged homes, vehicles and infrastructure from the Finger Lakes region to the Binghamton ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 5 of 23
Debris fills the waterfront along Seneca Lake at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding damaged homes, vehicles and infrastructure from the Finger Lakes region to the Binghamton area on Tuesday. less
Debris fills the waterfront along Seneca Lake at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding damaged homes, vehicles and infrastructure from the Finger Lakes region to the ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 6 of 23
A camper sits among debris along the Seneca Lake waterfront at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding damaged homes, vehicles and infrastructure from the Finger Lakes region to the Binghamton area on Tuesday. less
A camper sits among debris along the Seneca Lake waterfront at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding damaged homes, vehicles and infrastructure from the Finger Lakes region to ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 7 of 23
The aftermath of severe flooding at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday, August 14, 2018, led to evacuations and destruction in the Finger Lakes region.
The aftermath of severe flooding at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday, August 14, 2018, led to evacuations and destruction in the Finger Lakes region.
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 8 of 23
Crews attempt to clean up the waterfront along Seneca Lake at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding damaged homes, vehicles and infrastructure from the Finger Lakes region to the Binghamton area on Tuesday. less
Crews attempt to clean up the waterfront along Seneca Lake at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after flash flooding damaged homes, vehicles and infrastructure from the Finger Lakes region to ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 9 of 23
A portion of Upper Lake Road in Lodi, N.Y., is washed away and impassible, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes region.
A portion of Upper Lake Road in Lodi, N.Y., is washed away and impassible, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes region.
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 10 of 23
A car floats in Seneca Lake as crews attempt to drag a shed out of the water at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday led to evacuations and destruction in the Finger Lakes region. less
A car floats in Seneca Lake as crews attempt to drag a shed out of the water at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, after heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday led to evacuations and destruction ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 11 of 23
A bridge on Upper Lake Road in Lodi, N.Y., is covered in debris Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes region.
A bridge on Upper Lake Road in Lodi, N.Y., is covered in debris Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes region.
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 12 of 23
Pamela Mukhlis shovels mud from her home on Old Lake Road at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday, August 14, 2018, led to evacuations and destruction in the Finger Lakes region. less
Pamela Mukhlis shovels mud from her home on Old Lake Road at Lodi Point in Lodi, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday, August 14, 2018, led to evacuations and destruction in the ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 13 of 23
Brian Hargrave digs through flood debris for the well at his daughter's home in Lodi, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after the property was flooded by pre dawn downpours that affected much of the Finger Lakes region. less
Brian Hargrave digs through flood debris for the well at his daughter's home in Lodi, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after the property was flooded by pre dawn downpours that affected much of the Finger Lakes ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 14 of 23
A car attempts to pass a flooded underpass on State Route 414 in in Lodi, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes region Tuesday.
A car attempts to pass a flooded underpass on State Route 414 in in Lodi, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes region Tuesday.
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 15 of 23
A bridge along S. Town Line Road in Lodi, N.Y., was washed away by a flooded Breakneck Creek, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes region Tuesday. less
A bridge along S. Town Line Road in Lodi, N.Y., was washed away by a flooded Breakneck Creek, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 16 of 23
A bridge along S. Town Line Road in Lodi, N.Y., was washed away by a flooded Breakneck Creek, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes region Tuesday. less
A bridge along S. Town Line Road in Lodi, N.Y., was washed away by a flooded Breakneck Creek, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 17 of 23
Brian Hargrave takes a break from digging through flood debris for the well at his daughter's home in Lodi, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after the property was flooded by pre dawn downpours that affected much of the Finger Lakes region. less
Brian Hargrave takes a break from digging through flood debris for the well at his daughter's home in Lodi, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after the property was flooded by pre dawn downpours that affected much ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 18 of 23
A bridge along S. Town Line Road in Lodi, N.Y., was washed away by a flooded Breakneck Creek, Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes region Tuesday. less
A bridge along S. Town Line Road in Lodi, N.Y., was washed away by a flooded Breakneck Creek, Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Flash floods caused by heavy pre-dawn downpours drenched New York state's Finger Lakes ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 19 of 23
Brian Hargrave, right, and a highway crew member dig through flood debris for the well at Hargrave's daughter's home in Lodi, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after the property was flooded by pre dawn downpours that affected much of the Finger Lakes region. less
Brian Hargrave, right, and a highway crew member dig through flood debris for the well at Hargrave's daughter's home in Lodi, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after the property was flooded by pre dawn downpours ... more
Photo: Heather Ainsworth, AP
Image 20 of 23
This photo provided by Governor Cuomo's Press Office shows destruction from flooding in the Lodi area of New York on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Cuomo declared a state of emergency for more than a dozen counties in the Finger Lakes region and along New York’s border with Pennsylvania. (Governor's Press Office/Mike Groll via AP) less
This photo provided by Governor Cuomo's Press Office shows destruction from flooding in the Lodi area of New York on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Cuomo declared a state of emergency for more than a dozen counties in ... more
Photo: Mike Groll, AP
Image 21 of 23
This photo provided by Governor Cuomo's Press Office shows Gov. Cuomo walking through water as he tours destruction from flooding in the Lodi area of New York on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Cuomo declared a state of emergency for more than a dozen counties in the Finger Lakes region and along New York’s border with Pennsylvania.(Governor's Press Office/Mike Groll via AP) less
This photo provided by Governor Cuomo's Press Office shows Gov. Cuomo walking through water as he tours destruction from flooding in the Lodi area of New York on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Cuomo declared a state ... more
Photo: Mike Groll, AP
Image 22 of 23
This photo provided by Governor Cuomo's Press Office shows destruction from flooding in the Lodi area of New York on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Cuomo declared a state of emergency for more than a dozen counties in the Finger Lakes region and along New York’s border with Pennsylvania.(Governor's Press Office/Mike Groll via AP) less
This photo provided by Governor Cuomo's Press Office shows destruction from flooding in the Lodi area of New York on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Cuomo declared a state of emergency for more than a dozen counties in ... more
Photo: Mike Groll, AP
Image 23 of 23
This photo provided by Governor's Press Office shows New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, second from right, as he tours flooded upstate areas of Seneca and Broome counties, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Cuomo declared a state of emergency for more than a dozen counties in the Finger Lakes region and along New York's border with Pennsylvania. (Governor's Press Office/Mike Groll via AP) less
This photo provided by Governor's Press Office shows New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, second from right, as he tours flooded upstate areas of Seneca and Broome counties, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Cuomo declared a ... more
Photo: Mike Groll, AP
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — When her camper began filling with water from the pre-dawn flash flooding inundating a Finger Lakes campground where she was staying, Rene Halligan had just enough time to call 911 and then her daughter and boyfriend, telling them she didn't think she'd survive.
But she did, despite being trapped inside her camper before being swept away by a raging torrent of debris-filled water that deposited her into Seneca Lake, where she clung to various items floating in the water for two-plus hours before being rescued.
"I didn't think there was any way out of it," Halligan told The Associated Press Thursday, two days after floods caused by torrential rains tore through several towns between Seneca and Cayuga lakes, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) west of Albany.
Storms dumped more than 6 inches of rain in just a few hours in some areas, causing flash floods that washed out roads and bridges, inundated homes and swept away trees, vehicles and mobile homes. There were no fatalities and few injuries reported.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in more than a dozen counties and has dispatched hundreds of state personnel and fleets of vehicles and other equipment to the hardest hit areas. In addition to the disaster recovery teams, about 200 members of the New York National Guard are assisting clean-up efforts.
Halligan, 60, was staying in the seasonal 1957 travel trailer she purchased last month at the Sunset on Seneca campground on Seneca Lake's eastern shore. She said her mixed-breed dog Ruby, who's afraid of thunder and lightning, woke her when violent storms rolled into the area around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
After grabbing her cellphone to check on the time, Halligan looked out the window.
"I just saw water," Halligan told the AP in a phone interview, describing how a normally placid brook nearby was now a roiling river. "I opened the door and water came rushing in. It just kept coming so fast."
With the water quickly rising inside her 8-foot-wide by 38-foot-long camper, Halligan dialed 911 and gave a Seneca County dispatcher her location, adding that she was likely going to die. She then called her daughter and boyfriend, telling both the same thing:
"I'm at the camp, it's flooding. I'm probably going to drown. I love you."
After the call to her boyfriend, Halligan grabbed her handbag — "A woman has to have her handbag, I guess," she said afterward — and barely made it out the door of the now-water-filled camper as it started to tip over. Her 4-year-old dog had already been swept away.
Halligan, wearing only a nightgown, was swept about 100 yards downhill, where the force of the flooding shot her far out into the lake.
"I'm like, I lived?" said Halligan, a registered nurse for nearly four decades, about two of them spent working in emergency rooms. "I truly expected to die."
Clinging to various objects floating in the water, including her own sofa at one point, she was rescued after 2½ hours by a man in a rowboat who was searching for the woman reported missing from the campground. Too weak to climb aboard, she held on to the rear of the boat until a local fire department crew in another boat showed up and got her to shore.
Halligan, who lives year-round in a neighboring town, said her camper was smashed into "a million pieces." She lost everything, including her hand bag: she had tied it to the roots of a big tree stump she held onto after being deposited in the lake.
But Ruby survived. Traumatized by her own ordeal, the dog was seen Wednesday running away from people at the campground who were trying to catch her.
Halligan, sore from the numerous cuts and scratches she suffered, was headed back to the campground Thursday in an effort to catch her beloved "shaggy mutt."