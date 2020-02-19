Racist comment stirs emotion for black Rhode Island lawmaker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island lawmaker who is accused of calling another black female lawmaker a term the denigrates their culture says she's ready to have a private conversation with her colleague so they can heal and discuss issues that the state's black and brown communities face.

Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, D-Providence, told The Associated Press on Wednesday she regrets that the back-and-forth between her and Rep. Anastasia Williams has distracted from the important conversations that lawmakers should be having.

Williams, D-Providence, said last week during a debate over raising the state's minimum wage on the House floor that she was called a “house slave” by a lawmaker who she respected, comparing the term to being called a distinctive racial slur. Williams did not name the lawmaker at the time, but Ranglin-Vassell eventually identified herself in a Facebook post to deny that she used the word Williams was talking about.

Williams, in response to the Facebook post, said that her colleague's words were "indicative of the conversations and division that will intentionally continue to harm, oppress and keep the poor and community of color behind,” WPRI-TV reported.

Ranglin-Vassell, in her statement to the AP, expressed that she wants to meet with Williams to get their politics back on track. She said it's unfortunate that this conversation "does absolutely nothing but distract from the bread and butter issues of both of our constituents.”

“The conversation that I am interested in having is about the cycle of poverty that continues to disproportionally affect the Black and Brown communities; the systemic reasons behind this issue, including the lack of employment, housing, and educational opportunities that leave communities of color behind for generations,” she said.

Williams did not immediately respond to a call or text message asking whether she will take Ranglin-Vassell up on her offer to meet in private.