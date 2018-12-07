State: Lawyers for Alabama shooting victim meet with police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama state police say they've met with attorneys representing relatives of a black man killed by police who mistook him for the suspect in a shopping mall shooting on Thanksgiving night.

A statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says representatives met one week ago with three lawyers representing the family of Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. Two local prosecutors also attended.

While al.com reports the meeting included a viewing of about 30 seconds of video documenting Bradford's death, the state agency refused comment on what occurred during the gathering.

A lawyer for the Bradford family, Ben Crump, hasn't returned a message seeking comment.

Protests have occurred almost daily since Bradford's death. Both demonstrators and Bradford family are calling for the public release of video showing what happened when Bradford was killed.