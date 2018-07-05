Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Starbucks says an employee in Philadelphia has been fired after reportedly mocking a customer with a stutter.
Starbucks says an employee in Philadelphia has been fired after reportedly mocking a customer with a stutter.
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Image 2 of 16

Starbucks tries to be good, but sometimes the company's efforts end up inducing eyerolls.

Starbucks tries to be good, but sometimes the company's efforts end up inducing eyerolls.

Photo: Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 16
A worker shuts down the patio of a Starbucks store on May 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. In reaction to a highly-publicized incident in which two black businessmen were arrested inside a Philadelphia Starbucks store, the company closed about 8000 company-owned stores this afternoon to hold racial-bias education programs for its nearly 175,000 employees.
A worker shuts down the patio of a Starbucks store on May 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. In reaction to a highly-publicized incident in which two black businessmen were arrested inside a Philadelphia Starbucks ... more
Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images
Image 4 of 16

A cup with one of Starbucks' "Race Together" stickers, seen at a store in New York, is part of a campaign intended to stimulate dialogue on race. Many observed that for however well-meaning the act, it was "the height of liberal American idealism and a staggering act of hubris to think we can solve out systemic addiction to racism over a Frappucino," leaving Starbucks' oft-put-upon baristas to sop up potential mess.

less

A cup with one of Starbucks' "Race Together" stickers, seen at a store in New York, is part of a campaign intended to stimulate dialogue on race. Many observed that for however well-meaning the act, it was "the

... more
Photo: SAM HODGSON, STR
Image 5 of 16

Starbucks came under fire when it turned out their generous paid family leave left baristas and store workers with far less than corporate workers.

Starbucks came under fire when it turned out their generous paid family leave left baristas and store workers with far less than corporate workers.

Photo: BARBARA KINNEY, Barbara Kinney
Image 6 of 16
Starbucks has a long history of bungling (or at least ill-advisedly charging into) political moments, but its open-carry jump-roping was among some of its more high-profile problems: After first allowing guns, tacitly, Starbucks made a request that gun-carrying coffee-drinkers to leave their firearms at home. Which, of course, only opened them up to protests involving open-carriers coming to their stores. 
less
Starbucks has a long history of bungling (or at least ill-advisedly charging into) political moments, but its open-carry jump-roping was among some of its more high-profile problems: After first allowing guns,
... more
Photo: Ellen Jaskol, LA Times Via Getty Images
Image 7 of 16
This event allowed citizens to chat with police officers in a casual setting to give them a feel for the men and women behind the uniforms. Which is what every person waiting for their morning java is prepared for.
This event allowed citizens to chat with police officers in a casual setting to give them a feel for the men and women behind the uniforms. Which is what every person waiting for their morning java is prepared ... more
Photo: Tyler Sizemore, Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 16
Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino" starts as a purple drink with blue swirls that tastes sweet and fruity, before changing to pink with a tangy and tart taste with a stir of the straw. And it was all you heard about on social media for eons, seemingly.
Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino" starts as a purple drink with blue swirls that tastes sweet and fruity, before changing to pink with a tangy and tart taste with a stir of the straw. And it was all you heard ... more
Photo: HONS
Image 9 of 16
After about four decades and constant innovating that brought many baristas the ability to simply press buttons to make Starbucks coffee, Starbucks broke away from the pack and asked: What happened to roasting your own coffee and making it by hand?
After about four decades and constant innovating that brought many baristas the ability to simply press buttons to make Starbucks coffee, Starbucks broke away from the pack and asked: What happened to roasting ... more
Photo: Multiple
Image 10 of 16

Starbucks drinks are sweet as all getup! 95 grams of sugar for a Frappucino? Yikes.

Starbucks drinks are sweet as all getup! 95 grams of sugar for a Frappucino? Yikes.

Image 11 of 16
The customary line outside Starbucks' oldest store in Pike Place Market, which forces all other pedestrians out in front of the misguided cars attempting to drive through Pike Place. All that and it's not even the actual original Starbucks.
The customary line outside Starbucks’ oldest store in Pike Place Market, which forces all other pedestrians out in front of the misguided cars attempting to drive through Pike Place. All that and it's not ... more
Photo: Multiple
Image 12 of 16
Though it never really spread (hopefully), there was the time a handful of UK Starbucks had reports of fecal bacteria in their iced coffee drinks of "varying levels." 
Though it never really spread (hopefully), there was the time a handful of UK Starbucks had reports of fecal bacteria in their iced coffee drinks of "varying levels." 
Image 13 of 16
Starbucks notoriously invented its own lexicon in order to set itself apart from other coffee houses – er, made actionable advancements to the glossery around coffee for optimized consumer distinction. It's so famous that a "Dumb Starbucks" popped up in Los Angeles in 2014, with "Dumb" prefacing all Starbucks sizes and logos. 
less
Starbucks notoriously invented its own lexicon in order to set itself apart from other coffee houses – er, made actionable advancements to the glossery around coffee for optimized consumer distinction. It's
... more
Image 14 of 16

When discussing the global economic crisis in 2009, Schultz said that "the place that concerned us the most is western Europe, specifically the UK. The UK is in a spiral." Unsurprisingly, United Kingdom citizens didn't take too kindly to that, with then-British Business Secretary Peter Mandelson stating the country was "not spiraling, although I've noticed Starbucks is in a great deal of trouble."

less

When discussing the global economic crisis in 2009, Schultz said that "the place that concerned us the most is western Europe, specifically the UK. The UK is in a spiral." Unsurprisingly, United Kingdom

... more
Photo: Oli Scarff, Getty Images
Image 15 of 16
Seattle will never forget, Howard. 
Seattle will never forget, Howard. 
Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM
Image 16 of 16
The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is a mocha-peppermint milkshake with a matcha whipped cream topped with caramel drizzle (the garland), candied cranberry (the ornaments) and a strawberry on top (the star atop the tree). It tastes like melted mint chocolate chip ice cream.
The Christmas Tree Frappuccino is a mocha-peppermint milkshake with a matcha whipped cream topped with caramel drizzle (the garland), candied cranberry (the ornaments) and a strawberry on top (the star atop ... more
Photo: Starbucks.

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks says an employee in Philadelphia has been fired after reportedly mocking a customer with a stutter.

The coffee chain says the behavior did not reflect the experience customers should have and the employee is no longer with Starbucks.

A person on Facebook posted Sunday that his friend stuttered when giving his name, and that the barista made light of it verbally and then spelled the name with extra letters. The customer with the stutter emailed Starbucks and was offered $5 as an apology, according to the post. Starbucks said Thursday that was not the ideal response, and that it has since apologized to the person directly.

In May, Starbucks held anti-racial bias training for thousands of U.S. employees after a worker at another Philadelphia store called police on two black men waiting for a friend. The incident was a major embarrassment.