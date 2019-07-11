South-central Nebraska communities bracing for flooding

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — More communities in south-central Nebraska are bracing for floodwaters that could spill from the rain-swollen Wood River.

Floodwater already has covered several streets in Gibbon, and flooding also has been forecast for communities downriver to the east: Shelton, Wood River and Alda.

Warnings were issued after up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell during storms that struck Buffalo, Dawson, Frontier, Gosper, Kearney and Phelps counties overnight Monday. Floodwater entered several communities, including Kearney, where several people were stranded in their homes or vehicles. One woman died Wednesday after water swept away her vehicle and rolled it over in Cozad.

Mindy Osterman is emergency management coordinator for Hall County, and she says officials have sandbagged "and done everything they absolutely can" to avoid or at least limit flood damage.