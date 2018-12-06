Some California fire victims were already living on the edge

In this Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 photo, Bob Talk cuddles his dog, Princeton, at a Red Cross disaster shelter in Chico, Calif. Talk had lived in his trailer for three days when fire swept through the town of Paradise and destroyed his home last month, making him homeless again. The future is uncertain for all of the fire's victims, but it's uniquely challenging for the many like Talk who were already living on the edge, homeless or nearly so, before escaping with their lives and little else.

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — The future is uncertain for many of those driven out by the deadly wildfire in Northern California, but it's uniquely challenging for those who were homeless or nearly so even before the flames swept through and took what little they had.

Steve Wilson, who was homeless in Chico before the disaster a month ago, has seen the streets grow more crowded with others like him. He says hustling for handouts has gotten tougher because people are giving their money to fire victims instead.

On the other hand, he says, homeless people are blending in with the fire victims and are less likely to get hassled by police for pitching tents and living on the streets.

The fire destroyed 14,000 homes and killed at least 85 people.