Snowfall forces flight cancellations at Chicago airports

CHICAGO (AP) — Snow has forced the cancellation of more than 200 flights at Chicago's international airports on Halloween.

Chicago's Department of Aviation reports that Midway cancelled 125 flights Thursday morning. O'Hare cancelled 85 and reported more than 300 delayed flights.

National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Kluber told the Chicago Sun-Times that O'Hare was expected to receive up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow by Thursday night. Midway could get between 1 and 2 inches (2.5 and 5 centimeters).

Kluber said a heavy band of snow in Illinois' Kane County was expected to move east Thursday, reaching Chicago by noon. The heaviest snowfall is expected between noon and 4 p.m.

The Chicago Tribune reports that some northern Illinois communities have called off trick-or-treating. Shipshewana and Wolcottville in northwestern Indiana postponed trick-or-treating to Friday.