Pilot trapped in plane that crashed in treetops near airport

MANVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed in a wooded area as it tried to land at a nearby airport and came to rest high in a tree with the uninjured pilot trapped inside.

The plane went down around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Manville, not far from Central Jersey Regional Airport where it was set to land. The pilot was the only person aboard the Cessna 172.

No one on the ground was hurt in the crash, which occurred in a remote area of Somerset County. Officials say the plane was caught in trees about 75 feet off the ground.

Hours after the crash, rescuers were still trying to free the pilot. Rescuers are set to climb trees and rappel down with the pilot.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.