https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/us/article/Small-plane-crashes-between-homes-in-Utah-14978645.php
Small plane crashes between homes in Utah neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A small plane crashed Wednesday in a Utah neighborhood but appears to have narrowly avoided hitting any townhomes.
Images from a KSL-TV helicopter show smoke coming from the plane in Roy. Debris from the plane could be seen on the roof of one home.
Other video shows wreckage on fire, with flames a few feet high topped by black smoke on a street with houses on both sides.
Message left with police were not immediately returned.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said preliminary information shows the Cessna 310 crashed about 1/2 mile short of a runway. The cause was not immediately known and there was no information on injuries.
Roy is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.
View Comments