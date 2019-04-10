Skoloff named to lead video across AP's West region

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Skoloff, a video journalist who has covered numerous big stories across the United States while training many text reporters on visual storytelling, has been appointed West deputy news director for video.

Skoloff will oversee and drive video coverage across 13 Western states from the regional hub in Phoenix, working closely with video journalists and contributing text reporters and photographers across the territory while collaborating with video editors in Washington and London.

Skoloff takes on this important role as the West builds out its video publishing operation to better serve customers around the world and gears up for the U.S. elections in 2020. His appointment was announced Wednesday by Peter Prengaman, the West's news director.

"Brian brings a wealth of experience in major breaking news, sophisticated visual storytelling techniques and bridging the gap between different formats," said Prengaman. "He is the perfect person to take the region's already strong video report to the next level."

Skoloff began with the AP in 2000 as a text reporter in Little Rock, Arkansas. He would later be based in Fresno, California, San Francisco, West Palm Beach, Florida, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Salt Lake City and Phoenix, where he has been based since 2012.

Skoloff has had various beats as a reporter, been a day supervisor, an administrative correspondent and transitioned to video storytelling more than a decade ago. He has covered major news across the U.S., from the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington to the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and devastating wildfires in California last year. Along the way, he has trained numerous text reporters how to shoot and edit video and driven live coverage on major breaking news around the country.

Skoloff has garnered several awards for his work in video and print, including being part of a team that won the Sigma Delta Chi award for deadline reporting on the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting and the George Polk Award for environmental reporting during the 2010 Gulf oil spill.

A native of Leesburg, Virginia, Skoloff has a bachelor's degree in environmental sociology from the University of Tennessee.