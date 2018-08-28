Shark attack victim says he punched shark in gills to escape

William Lytton, of Scarsdale, N.Y., left, is assisted by physical therapist Caitlin Geary, right, at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, while recovering from a shark attack. Lytton suffered deep puncture wounds to his leg and torso after being attacked by a shark on Aug. 15, 2018 while swimming off a beach, in Truro, Mass. Lytton injured a tendon in his arm while fighting off the shark. less William Lytton, of Scarsdale, N.Y., left, is assisted by physical therapist Caitlin Geary, right, at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, while recovering from a shark attack. ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP

William Lytton, of Scarsdale, N.Y., right, is assisted by physical therapist Caitlin Geary, left, at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, while recovering from a shark attack. Lytton suffered deep puncture wounds to his leg and torso after being attacked by a shark on Aug. 15, 2018 while swimming off a beach, in Truro, Mass. Lytton injured a tendon in his arm while fighting off the shark. less William Lytton, of Scarsdale, N.Y., right, is assisted by physical therapist Caitlin Geary, left, at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, while recovering from a shark attack. ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP

William Lytton, of Scarsdale, N.Y., left, is assisted by physical therapist Caitlin Geary, right, as he prepares to climb a set of stairs at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, while recovering from a shark attack. Lytton suffered deep puncture wounds to his leg and torso after being attacked by a shark on Aug. 15, 2018 while swimming off a beach, in Truro, Mass. Lytton injured a tendon in his arm while fighting off the shark. less William Lytton, of Scarsdale, N.Y., left, is assisted by physical therapist Caitlin Geary, right, as he prepares to climb a set of stairs at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP

William Lytton, of Scarsdale, N.Y., right, has his vital signs checked by physical therapist Caitlin Geary, left, at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, while recovering from a shark attack. Lytton suffered deep puncture wounds to his leg and torso after being attacked by a shark on Aug. 15, 2018 while swimming off a beach, in Truro, Mass. Lytton injured a tendon in his arm while fighting off the shark. less William Lytton, of Scarsdale, N.Y., right, has his vital signs checked by physical therapist Caitlin Geary, left, at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, while recovering from a ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP

William Lytton, of Scarsdale, N.Y., right, speaks with physical therapist Caitlin Geary, left, during physical therapy at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, while recovering from a shark attack. Lytton suffered deep puncture wounds to his leg and torso after being attacked by a shark on Aug. 15, 2018 while swimming off a beach, in Truro, Mass. Lytton injured a tendon in his arm while fighting off the shark. less William Lytton, of Scarsdale, N.Y., right, speaks with physical therapist Caitlin Geary, left, during physical therapy at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, while recovering ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP







Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Shark attack victim says he punched shark in gills to escape 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — The man bitten by a shark off Cape Cod in Massachusetts this month says he punched it in its gills to escape the attack.

William Lytton, of Scarsdale, New York, is recounting his ordeal Tuesday as he recovers in a Boston rehabilitation hospital.

The 61-year-old neurologist tells The Associated Press he was swimming in 8 to 10 feet (2.4 to 3 meters) of water when he was attacked Aug. 15.

He says the shark bit down on his left leg but he began punching its gills.

Lytton says he's grateful to be alive after six surgeries but still has weeks of treatment before he's fully healed.

He's been at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital since Sunday, when he was released from Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

The shark attack was the first in Massachusetts waters since 2012.