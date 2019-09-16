Seattle residents grumbling over Navy's Growler jet noise

SEATTLE (AP) — Several dozen residents of an island community north of Seattle are suing the Navy, saying a dramatic increase in loud training flights over their homes has made their lives miserable.

They say that the Navy in March added three dozen jets to its fleet of 82 EA-18G Growler jets, vastly increasing training flights. The residents say that four days a week, for hours at a time, the jets roar overhead, sometimes late at night.

The lawsuit says the neighbors have lost the use of their property and they want compensation.

Washington state also recently sued over the increased flights, saying the Navy failed to properly consider the impact on people and wildlife.

The Navy said it does not comment on litigation.