San Francisco area homeless count increases by double digits

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal count shows the number of homeless people increased by double-digit percentages in three San Francisco Bay Area counties over two years.

In San Francisco, the number of homeless people jumped 17% to more than 8,000 in 2019.

The homelessness point-in-time count is conducted every two years. It is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Development.

In Silicon Valley's Santa Clara County, the homeless population increased 31% to about 9,700 this year.

In Alameda County, which includes the city of Oakland, the homeless population increased 43% to more than 8,000 people this year.

The San Francisco Bay Area is grappling with a homelessness crisis driven in part by a historic lack of housing. Homes that are available are too expensive for many to rent or buy.