Samuel Snipes, lawyer for 1st blacks in Levittown, dies

In this Aug. 19, 1957 file photo, a crowd gathers in front of the new home of Bill and Daisy Myers in Levittown, Pa. Samuel Snipes, a lawyer who represented the Myers, the first black family to move into the all-white development of Levittown in 1957, setting off racial conflict, has died. Snipes was 99. His family says Snipes passed away Dec. 31, 2018 at his family farm in Morrisville, Pa.

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A lawyer who held off an angry mob while representing the first black family to move into the all-white development of Levittown, Pennsylvania, has died. Samuel Snipes was 99.

His family says Snipes died Dec. 31 at his family farm in Morrisville, Pennsylvania.

In 1957, Snipes represented Daisy and Bill Myers when the black couple quietly moved into Levittown.

Weeks of harassment, public protest and death threats followed. At one point, Snipes held off a mob of enraged white people until police arrived. The governor eventually ordered in state police.

The Myers family stood their ground, remaining in the home until 1961.

Snipes, who was white, was a Quaker activist and a conscientious objector during World War II. He later worked as a township solicitor and historian.