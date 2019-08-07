Responders recover remains of 4 killed in Alaska plane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The bodies of four people who died in a plane crash in Alaska have been recovered from mountainous terrain overlooking a glacier.

State Troopers spokesman Ken Marsh says the remains were recovered Tuesday evening, and sent to the state medical examiner's office. They have not been identified.

The Piper PA-22 crashed Sunday on Goat Mountain, south of Anchorage.

Marsh says the bodies were recovered near the top of a ridge at about the 5,000-foot (1,525-meter) elevation that overlooks Eagle Glacier. Marsh says the area is described as very steep and rocky.

Marsh says the wreckage was incinerated in a fire after the crash.

Authorities say the plane crashed under unknown circumstances after leaving Girdwood, Alaska.