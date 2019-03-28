Report on woman's death finds no fault with individuals

BOSTON (AP) — A new report into the death of a Massachusetts woman who died days after collapsing outside a locked hospital emergency room found serious flaws with the hospital's parent company but stopped short of blaming individuals.

The investigation into the death of 34-year-old Laura Levis , who collapsed during an asthma attack before dawn Sept. 16, 2016 outside Somerville Hospital was conducted by a law firm hired by hospital officials.

The 80-page report was released Thursday.

Former state attorney general Martha Coakley, who helped prepare the report, tells The Boston Globe "There was no one person who did anything wrong or who could be blamed."

Levis' husband, Peter DeMarco, said the report ignores important details and undermines the acknowledgment he received from hospital leaders that system failures and individual decisions played roles in Levis' death.