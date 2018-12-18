Red tide is giving most of Florida a break, for now

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Red tide is giving most of Florida a break.

Florida wildlife officials say there were no fish kills from the noxious algae bloom last week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also says there were no signs of red tide on Florida's Atlantic coast, nor in the Big Bend and Panhandle regions.

In southwest Florida, where the outbreak started late last year, a testing spot in Manatee County had a high concentration and another Manatee County testing location had a low concentration of red tide, according to an agency map tracking the algae on Monday.

The rest of southwest Florida showed no signs of red tide.

In the past year, red tide has killed massive numbers of fish, along with scores of sea turtles and the state's beloved manatees.