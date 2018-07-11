Protesters target Northeastern over $2.7M ICE contract









Photo: Sarah Betancourt, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Students and community activists march at Northeastern University, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Boston demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Federal spending data show that Northeastern has received $2.7 million from ICE over the last two years. Northeastern said the grant isn't funding research that has anything to do with immigration enforcement. less Students and community activists march at Northeastern University, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Boston demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs ... more Photo: Sarah Betancourt, AP Image 2 of 3 Meghan Thomas, third year law student at Northeastern University, speaks during a rally at the University, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Boston, where students and community activists demanded the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Federal spending data show that Northeastern has received $2.7 million from ICE over the last two years. Northeastern said the grant isn't funding research that has anything to do with immigration enforcement. less Meghan Thomas, third year law student at Northeastern University, speaks during a rally at the University, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Boston, where students and community activists demanded the school cancel ... more Photo: Sarah Betancourt, AP Image 3 of 3 Students and community activists rally at Northeastern University, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Boston demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Federal spending data show that Northeastern has received $2.7 million from ICE over the last two years. Northeastern said the grant isn't funding research that has anything to do with immigration enforcement. less Students and community activists rally at Northeastern University, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Boston demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs ... more Photo: Sarah Betancourt, AP Protesters target Northeastern over $2.7M ICE contract 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — Northeastern University students and faculty are demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Federal spending data shows that Northeastern has received $2.7 million from ICE over the last two years.

Northeastern says the grant isn't funding research that has anything to do with immigration enforcement. But opponents insist having any kind of contract with ICE is "irresponsible and immoral."

Twenty-four-year-old law student Meghan Thomas called the agreement "a slap in the face" to students.

Amid the national uproar over immigrant detentions, over 2,100 students, faculty and alumni have signed an open letter and petitions demanding the contract be spiked.

Johns Hopkins University, the University of Alabama-Birmingham and Vermont's state colleges also got ICE grants this year.