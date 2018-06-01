Air conditioning company owner accused of poisoning family

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state officials say the owner of an air conditioning company poisoned a family with potentially deadly mercury because he was tired of their complaints.

Prosecutors say A+HVAC and Kitchen Corp. owner Yuriy Kruk was hired by Roman Pinkhasov to perform air conditioning work in a home in Queens. The victim says he complained on various occasions about a malfunctioning cooling unit, which Kruk replaced in 2015.

Pinkhasov's wife told authorities she found drops of what was identified as liquid mercury in the areas where Kruk performed work. The couple and their son tested positive for mercury poisoning, which can cause muscle weakness, skin rashes, memory problems and trouble seeing, hearing or speaking.

Kruk was indicted on Thursday. His attorney says he's of good character and strongly denies the "absurd" and meritless allegations.