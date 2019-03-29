Project exploring migrant deaths in US aims to go global

Lucy Cahill applies a toe tag to a wall in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, March 27, 2019. The giant map of Arizona in the hallway of a University of Michigan classroom building steadily fills with orange and tan tags. On closer inspection, they are toe tags, the informational cards traditionally attached to bodies in morgues, representing the roughly 3,000 people who have perished in the past two decades illegally crossing from Mexico in the U.S. in the Sonoran Desert. The tan tags are for those whose remains have been identified; the orange are unidentified.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has launched an exhibit as part of a global project called "Hostile Terrain '94" that aims to humanize a crisis that's often overlooked in partisan battles over immigration policies.

The display on a campus hallway consists of a giant map of Arizona filled with 3,000 toe tags filled out by hundreds of volunteers and representing those who died in the Sonoran Desert as they crossed from Mexico into the U.S. It's preparation for 94 similar installations going up worldwide next year.

The actual death count could be much higher because some people's remains almost surely just weren't found.

Anthropologist Jason De León, who leads the project, says his goal is to call attention to what he believes is an inhumane 1994 U.S. immigration policy that made trying to cross the unforgiving desert the best or only option for many would-be migrants.