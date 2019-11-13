President Trump: Decision on auto tariffs coming ‘very soon’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he “will make a decision very soon’’ about whether to impose tariffs on imported cars and auto parts.

It was unclear whether he would meet a Wednesday deadline to decide.

In May, Trump declared that auto imports posed a threat to U.S. national security that could justify tariffs or other sanctions. But he put off a decision for six months, pending trade talks with the European Union.

Turning to a little-used weapon in U.S. trade policy, Trump also cited national security last year when he slapped tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Targeting autos would mark a major escalation in Trump’s aggressive trade policies. The United States last year imported $192 billion worth of cars and light trucks and $159 billion worth of auto parts.