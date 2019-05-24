Pregnant woman won't be deported immediately to Mexico

In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 photo provided by WBEZ Radio is Adilene Marquina, left, as she sobs after announcing she will be seeking sanctuary inside Faith, Life and Hope Mission church on Chicago's Southwest Side. Hugging her is her son, Johan as Rev. Jose Landaverde, right, comforts her. A pregnant Marquina is seeking asylum in a Chicago church after she says she received a deportation order and must leave the U.S. WBEZ radio reported Tuesday that Adilene Marquina has a high-risk pregnancy and is afraid to travel back to Mexico. She is now staying at the Faith, Life and Hope Mission because U.S. immigration policy is to not make arrests in places of worship. Marquina has until Thursday to leave the U.S. Her baby is due July 23. (María Ines Zamudio/WBEZ Radio via AP) less In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 photo provided by WBEZ Radio is Adilene Marquina, left, as she sobs after announcing she will be seeking sanctuary inside Faith, Life and Hope Mission church on Chicago's Southwest ... more Photo: María Ines Zamudio, AP Photo: María Ines Zamudio, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pregnant woman won't be deported immediately to Mexico 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. immigration officials have told a pregnant Mexican woman who had taken sanctuary inside a Chicago church that she can stay in the United States until after the baby is born.

Adilene Marquina had been told by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that she could be deported this week. But the Chicago Tribune says she was told on Thursday she will not have to leave immediately and should report to ICE on Oct. 23.

Marquina is staying in the Faith, Life and Hope Mission. ICE has a policy against making arrests in places of worship.

She fled to the U.S. in 2015 seeking political asylum. She waited four years for an immigration judge to deny her claim. She has two American sons ages 16 and 3 and a 14-year-old son.

