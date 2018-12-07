Police: Man secretly recorded women at local businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a man posted hundreds of images and videos of women who were secretly recorded at local gyms and retailers.

Newberry Township police say 52-year-old David Alexander Oris posted the photos to his Tumblr page. The York Dispatch reports he faces 43 charges of invasion of privacy, alongside felony charges of unlawful use of a computer and criminal use of a communication facility.

He is free on bail. A listed phone number for Oris has been disconnected. No attorney is listed in court documents.

Police say the videos focused on the women's intimate body parts. Oris is also accused of posting explicit photos of a nude man in a locker room.

Newberry Township in York County is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of Harrisburg.

