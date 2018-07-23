Police: 3-year-old boy dies after being found in lake

MILFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy who went missing from a seasonal home in upstate New York apparently drowned in a lake.

New York State Police say the family reported the boy missing a little before 3 p.m. Sunday from their seasonal residence near Goodyear Lake in the Otsego County town of Milford, 60 miles (96 kilometers)southwest of Albany.

State troopers and the Otsego County Sheriff's Office conducted a search, alongside local firefighters, emergency responders and civilians.

The child was located by a state police underwater recovery team off a dock on Goodyear Lake around 4:30 p.m. Troopers say resuscitation was attempted but the boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police haven't released additional details surrounding the death, including the child's name. The investigation is continuing.