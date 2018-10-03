Pennsylvania toughens gun laws in domestic violence cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed the first anti-violence legislation in years that deals directly with firearms.

A measure to force people in the gun-friendly state with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly surrender their guns cleared its last hurdle Wednesday before it can get Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's signature. The Republican-controlled Senate passed the bill 43-5, and Wolf plans to sign it.

Domestic violence- and gun violence-prevention groups support the bill and have worked for its passage for years. It picked up speed in March after the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people, and the National Rifle Association negotiated changes that dropped its opposition.

Under the bill, people convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence or subject to final restraining orders must surrender their guns within 24 hours.