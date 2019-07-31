Pennsylvania to allow gender-neutral driver's license option

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians who prefer not to be identified as neither male nor female will soon have a gender-neutral option on their state-issued driver's licenses.

The state joins more than 10 others that have rolled out plans to give residents options.

The Daily Item of Sunbury reports Pennsylvania Department of Transportation expects to have the new procedure in place by the middle of next year. It will let motorists use "X'' as a third option to indicate gender.

A department spokeswoman says the agency is able to make the change on its own and doesn't need authorization from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that the department made the decision but it's consistent with his opinions about equity and fairness.