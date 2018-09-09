https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Pedestrian-struck-and-killed-by-train-in-Florida-13216169.php
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Florida
LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say that an Amtrak train in Florida has struck and killed a pedestrian.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred on Sunday morning in Seminole County. Seminole County is located in central Florida.
In a release authorities said that none of the approximately 100 passengers on the train were hurt.
