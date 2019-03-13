Patrol IDs pilot killed when small plane crashed into house

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio's State Highway Patrol has identified the pilot killed when a small plane crashed into a suburban Cincinnati house.

The patrol on Wednesday said the pilot of the twin-engine Piper PA-31 Navajo that crashed in the city of Madeira shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday was 62-year-old David Sapp, of Sun City, Arizona.

Emergency responders said no one was in the home when the crash occurred. First responders got two dogs out of the house safely.

The patrol says the plane was taking aerial photos and gathering geographic mapping information before it went down.

Patrol officials say the plane was registered to Marc Inc., based in Bolton, Mississippi. A message seeking comment was left for the company's attorney.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate to determine what caused the crash.