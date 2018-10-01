On exhibit: Washington's hair, rib of woman killed in 1777

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (AP) — A display of Benedict Arnold's hair at Fort Ticonderoga earlier this year proved so popular that curators dug into the museum's vast collection to see what other 18th-century curiosities they could find.

Among the items they turned up: locks of George Washington's hair and a rib bone from a woman killed by British-allied American Indians during the Revolutionary War's 1777 Saratoga campaign.

Those artifacts, Arnold's hair and five other items comprise "Pieces of Eight: Curiosities from the Collection," a new exhibit opening Friday and running through April at the tourist attraction in the southeastern Adirondacks.

Curators say the rib bone came from Jane McCrea, who was engaged to a loyalist officer when she was killed near Saratoga. Her remains were disinterred twice in 1800s. It's believed someone took the bone as a souvenir.