Official: Small plane crash on Ole Miss golf course, 1 hurt

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a single-engine plane has been injured when the aircraft crashed on the golf course at the University of Mississippi.

University spokesperson Rod Guajardo told media outlets the plane affiliated with the Civil Air Patrol was practicing touch-and-go landings when it crashed about 3:15 p.m. Saturday near the 17th tee of the Ole Miss Golf Course. The course is near University-Oxford Airport.

No one on the ground was reported hurt.

Authorities told the Daily Journal a female pilot was the only person aboard and that she was airlifted with burns to a Memphis-area trauma center. The pilot wasn't immediately identified, and her condition was unknown. News photographs showed firefighters beside the apparently charred fuselage of a red, white and blue plane, downed near some trees.