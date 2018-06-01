Off-duty firefighter finds dead baby in ocean off Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a dead baby has been found in the ocean near the Florida coast.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office news release says an off-duty firefighter found the female infant Friday afternoon while boating on the Atlantic Ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet.

Detectives didn't immediately know the age of the baby or how long she had been in the water. The county's medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death and possible identification.