North Carolina lawmakers begin considering new Congress map

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have started the process of redrawing the state's congressional map by agreeing to omit political and racial data in forming whatever new districts they create.

A House-Senate committee began considering on Tuesday how to respond to a state judicial panel's ruling that blocked the use of the current district map for the 2020 elections. The judges determined it was likely the voters who sued in September to overturn the map based on excessive partisan bias favoring Republicans would be successful.

The General Assembly redrew dozens of state legislative districts several weeks ago. Committee co-chairman Sen. Ralph Hise says drawing a congressional map is more complex even with only 13 U.S. House seats. For example, Hise says each district must be exactly the same in population.