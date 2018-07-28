New white rhino at North Carolina zoo is named Nandi

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — The first white rhino born at the North Carolina Zoo in 41 years now has a name.

The zoo says the new rhino's dad picked out the name Nandi (Nahn-dee) from three put on poles stuffed with Timothy hay.

Nandi was a queen of the Zulus who died in 1827 in what is present day South Africa. Her son was Shaka, King of the Zulus. Nandi means "a woman of high esteem."

The zoo let people vote on seven names of strong women, either real or fictional, to narrow the choice to three finalists — Nandi, Mamba and Diana.

Nandi was born July 2 after zookeepers had almost given up on her father Stormy impregnating a female. Now Stormy has gotten a second female at the zoo in Asheboro pregnant.