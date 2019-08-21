Nevada county won't permit 'Storm Area 51'-inspired event

This April 6, 2018 photo shows the Area 51 Alien Center in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, about 90 miles north of Las Vegas. Fearing they could be overwhelmed with visitors, officials in the remote Nevada county that's home to the Area 51 military base have drafted an emergency declaration and a plan to team resources with neighboring counties and the state ahead of events in September 2019 tied to the "Storm Area 51" internet drive. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) less This April 6, 2018 photo shows the Area 51 Alien Center in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, about 90 miles north of Las Vegas. Fearing they could be overwhelmed with visitors, officials in the remote Nevada county ... more Photo: Richard Brian, AP Photo: Richard Brian, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Nevada county won't permit 'Storm Area 51'-inspired event 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada county has rejected a proposal for a festival in a rural farming community to coincide with "Storm Area 51" events next month.

The Nye County Commission on Tuesday denied a permit for an event organizers dubbed "Peacestock 51" and planned to hold Sept. 20 in Amargosa Valley.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports commissioners raised concerns about resident safety, dust, environmental damage and the remoteness of the site 90 miles from Las Vegas.

The denial came a day after neighboring Lincoln County drafted an emergency declaration but gave conditional approval for events in tiny towns near a remote military test area that has long been a focus of UFO conspiracy theories.

Those events in Hiko (HI'-koh) and Rachel would be about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Amargosa Valley.

