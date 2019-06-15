National Atomic Testing Museum in Vegas looking for new home

In this Monday, June 10, 2019 photo, a visitor tours the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas. Officials at the museum say they have outgrown their space east of the Las Vegas Strip and is looking for a new location to expand its nuclear testing exhibits. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) less In this Monday, June 10, 2019 photo, a visitor tours the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas. Officials at the museum say they have outgrown their space east of the Las Vegas Strip and is looking for a ... more Photo: K.M. Cannon, AP Photo: K.M. Cannon, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close National Atomic Testing Museum in Vegas looking for new home 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas say the museum has outgrown its space east of the Las Vegas Strip and is looking for a new location to expand its nuclear testing exhibits.

The museum opened in 2005 and became affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution in 2011. It chronicles the development of atomic weapons and Nevada's history hosting above-ground tests for the weapons for decades.

The museum's education director Jordan McGee told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the museum has been in the same location for 15 years. She did not have details on where the museum might move.

The museum's displays include radiation detectors, a simulator for an atmospheric test blast and pop culture memorabilia from the atomic age.