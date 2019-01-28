NY lawmakers to ease statute of limitations for molestation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A bill extending the statute of limitations on child molestation to give victims more time to seek justice is expected to easily pass the New York legislature.

The Senate and Assembly plan to vote Monday on the Child Victims Act, which would give victims more time to seek criminal charges or sue their abusers. It would also create a one-year window for victims to file lawsuits now barred by the statute of limitations.

The bill has passed the Assembly before but was blocked by Senate Republicans. Democrats now control the Senate and say passing the act is a top priority.

The Catholic Church had been a major opponent to the bill but dropped its opposition last week after the legislation was rewritten to treat public and private schools the same.