What would it be like to win a big Lottery prize? Click through for some Capital Region people who know the answer.
Rita Dixon of Gansevoort, left, accepts her $5 million Lottery prize check from the state Lottery’s Yolanda Vega on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at the Xtra Mart on Saratoga Road in Fort Edward. less
Photo: State Lottery
Rita Dixon of Gansevoort, left, accepts her $5 million Lottery prize check from the state Lottery’s Yolanda Vega on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at the Xtra Mart on Saratoga Road in Fort Edward.
$1,000,000 prize winner Anthony Iavartone, 19 of Clifton Park, center, and NY Lottery's Yolanda Vega speak with reporters following a ceremony at the Stewart's Shop on Northline Road Friday June 30, 2017 in Ballston Spa, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Anthony Iavartone, 19 of Clifton Park holds up a $1,000,000 prize check presented to him by NY Lottery's Yolanda Vega at the Stewart's Shop on Northline Road Friday June 30, 2017 in Ballston Spa, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
$1,000,000 prize winner Anthony Iavartone, 19 of Clifton Park, gets a kiss from NY Lottery's Yolanda Vega following a ceremony at the Stewart's Shop on Northline Road Friday June 30, 2017 in Ballston Spa, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Matthew Beidl of Troy describes how he won the $1 million top prize on the Cash King scratch-off game to Yolanda Vega during a news conference at the New York Lottery offices Thursday July 21, 2016 in Schenectady, NY. .(John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Matthew Beidl, center, of Troy holds high a check for the $1 million top prize on the Cash King scratch-off game with his fiancee Devolyn Dufty, left, and the Lottery's Yolanda Vega during a news conference at the New York Lottery offices Thursday July 21, 2016 in Schenectady, NY. .(John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Recently retired warehouse worker Dana Graffunder, left, of Voorheesville receives an over-sized prize check worth $5,000,000 from NY Lottery's Yolanda Vega during a news conference Friday July 8, 2016 in Schenectady, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Recently retired warehouse worker Dana Graffunder, left, of Voorheesville discusses his $5,000,000 scratch off ticket win with NY LotteryOs Yolanda Vega during a news conference Friday July 8, 2016 in Schenectady, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
John Coil, left, of Stillwater listens as his wife, Robyn Coil, recounts purchasing her winning $3,000,000 Jackpot scratch-off ticket at the Stewart's shop in Mechanicville Thursday Jan. 17, 2013. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
New millionaire Robyn Coil, left, of Stillwater poses with Stewart's shop employee Chelsea Russell, who sold Coil her winning $3,000,000 Jackpot scratch-off ticket at the Stewart's shop in Mechanicville Thursday Jan. 17, 2013. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Robert Dibble,left, of Waterford and the Lottery's Yolanda Vega during a news conference in Schenectady to announce Dibble as a $1 million lottery winner Tuesday October 18, 2011. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Robert Dibble of Waterford during a news conference in Schenectady to announce that he is a $1 million lottery winner Tuesday October 18, 2011. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, Albany Times Union
NYS Lottery's Yolanda Vega present Christine and Jeff Pintuff of Wilton as they show off their winning ticket as they received the winner's check of $48.8 million in the December 25th 2010 Powerball drawing from NYS Lottery Director Gordon Medenica(r) at a press event at the Empire Plaza in Albany February 11, 2011. (Skip Dickstein / Times Union) less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN
Diane Staples of Mechanicville, left, won $1 million with a Powerball ticket she purchased at the Stewart's Shop in Stillwater on Route 9P in September, on Tuesday Oct. 9, 2012 in Stillwater, NY. She appeared with fellow lottery winners Ansel Lyman of Galway, center, the New York Lottery's Yolanda Vega, and Douglas Adams of Westchester County, not visible at far right. They all purchased winners at different Stewart's Shops. (Philip Kamrass / Times Union) less
Photo: Philip Kamrass
Diane Staples of Mechanicville, left, won $1 million with a Powerball ticket she purchased at the Stewart's Shop in Stillwater on Route 9P in September, on Tuesday Oct. 9, 2012 in Stillwater, NY. She appeared with fellow lottery winners Ansel Lyman of Galway, center, the New York Lottery's Yolanda Vega, and Douglas Adams of Westchester County, right. They all purchased winners at different Stewart's Shops. (Philip Kamrass / Times Union) less
Photo: Philip Kamrass
Lottery winner, 80-year-old Stanley Muraski, right, with his niece Colleen Guiton, left, of Clifton Park, is handed his check from the New York State Lottery outside of the Stewart's shop where he bought his winning ticket in Waterford, N.Y., Thursday July 12, 2012. Muraski won the top prize on the Set For Life scratch-off game guaranteeing him at least $5,000,000. (Dan Little/Special to the Times Union) less
Photo: Dan Little
Lottery winner, 80-year-old Stanley Muraski, right, and Gretchen Dizer, left, of the New York State Lottery draw team, step outside of the Stewart's shop where he bought his winning ticket in Waterford, N.Y., Thursday July 12, 2012. Muraski won the top prize on the Set For Life scratch-off game guaranteeing him at least $5,000,000. (Dan Little/Special to the Times Union) less
Photo: Dan Little
Debra O'Brien of Nassau, the latest lottery scratch-off millionaire is presented to the public June 4, 2012, at the Stewart's in Rensselaer, N.Y. where she bought the ticket.
(Skip Dickstein / Times Union)
Photo: Skip Dickstein
Debra O'Brien of Nassau, the latest lottery scratch-off millionaire stands with Stewart's employee Steve Moran who recommended she buy the scratch-off that turned her in to a millionaire gathered together at the Stewart's in Rensselaer, N.Y. June 4, 2012 to receive her ceremonial check for $1 Million. (Skip Dickstein / Times Union) less
Photo: Skip Dickstein
Raquel Donovan, left, of Watervliet receives a $1 million presentation check from Lottery personality Gretchen Dizer as $3 million winner Darlene Maselli of Troy and her 18-year-old son William look on during a news conference to announce their lottery wins at the Stewart's Shop on Vandenburgh Ave. in Troy Thursday Mar. 1, 2012. Two different scratch-off tickets purchased at two different Troy locations produced the new Lottery millionaires in just two days. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Raquel Donovan, left, of Watervliet and Darlene Maselli of Troy hold presentation checks during a news conference to announce their lottery wins at the Stewart's Shop on Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy Thursday Mar. 1, 2012. Two different scratch-off tickets purchased at two different Troy locations produced the new Lottery millionaires in just two days, $1 million for Donovan and $3 million for Maselli. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Sarah Williams, 26, left of Clifton Park is rewarded for her purchase of $3 million winning lottery ticket at the Stewart's Shop on Route 146 in Halfmoon, N.Y. where she was given the ceremonial check for the prize September 21, 2011. less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, TIMES UNION
Sarah Williams , 26, of Clifton Park is rewarded for her purchase of $3 million winning lottery ticket at the Stewart's Shop on Route 146 in Halfmoon, N.Y. where she was given the ceremonial check for the prize September 21, 2011. less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, TIMES UNION
Newest lottery millionaires, from left, Leon Peck of Johnstown, Kristin Baldwin of Clifton Park, Mike Barth of Bethlehem, Tracy Sussman of Colonie, John Kutey of Green Island, Gabrielle Mahar of Colonie and John Hilton of North Greenbush during a news conference at the New York Lottery offices in Schenectady Thursday morning March 31, 2011. The seven winners of the $319 million Mega Millions, are state workers with the NYS Homes and Community Renewal and bought the winning ticket at Coulson's, around the corner from their downtown Albany office. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Posing with a "Lottery Cake" are , from left, Newest lottery millionaires, from left, Leon Peck of Johnstown, N.Y. Lottery Director Gordon Medencia Kristin Baldwin of Clifton Park, Mike Barth of Bethlehem, the Lottery's Yolanda Vega, Tracy Sussman of Colonie, John Kutey of Green Island, Gabrielle Mahar of Colonie and John Hilton of North Greenbush during a news conference at the New York Lottery offices in Schenectady Thursday morning March 31, 2011. The seven winners of the $319 million Mega Millions, are state workers with the NYS Homes and Community Renewal and bought the winning ticket at Coulson's, around the corner from their downtown Albany office. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Steve Hutchins, owner of Coulson's News Center in downtown Albany at the counter Saturday March 26, 2011, where the winning ticket for Friday night's $319 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot was sold. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
Deborah Hollenbach of Cohoes, a waitress, left, won the $3 million top prize with a New York State Lottery Magnificent Millions instant ticket, purchased last month at a Stewart's Shop on State Street in Schenectady, NY, where the lottery's Yolanda Vega, right, leads her to the podium to present her with a ceremonial check during a ceremony and press conference at the Stewart's there on Thursday February 3, 2011. Hollenbach is holding an enlargement of her winning ticket. Second from right is Stewart's Ryan Dickershaid, who sold her the ticket at the store. Hollenbach will receive an annual net check of $99,045 for 20 years, after taxes are taken from the initial $150, 000 check, according to a release issued by the lottery.( Philip Kamrass / Times Union ) less
Photo: Philip Kamrass, Albany Times Union
Lottery winner Deborah Hollenbach of Cohoes, left, who won the $3 million top prize with a New York State Lottery Magnificent Millions instant ticket, with the lottery's Yolanda Vega during a ceremony at the State Street, Schenectady, Stewart's on Thursday February 3, 2011. Hollenbach is holding an enlargement of her winning ticket. ( Philip Kamrass / Times Union ) less
Photo: Philip Kamrass
Michael Vice, of Ticonderoga, left, emerges to meet the media on the arm of lottery spokesperson Yolanda Vega, right, on Tuesday, March 9, 2010, at New York Lottery Headquarters in Schenectady, NY. The lottery held the press conference to present Vice, who won the "Set for Life" instant game at C&G Petroleum In his hometown of Ticonderoga that guarantees him a minimum of a $5,000,000 jackpot. Vice will receive 20 annual payments to total the $5 million, and if he lives past the 20 years he will net a check of $171,678 for each additional year he survives. The 46 year old is the first in Essex County to win a Lottery Jackpot in 2010. less
Photo: LUANNE M. FERRIS, TIMES UNION
Michael Vice, of Ticonderoga, center, smiles and holds up the supersized check as he meets with the media with lottery spokesperson Yolanda Vega, left, and the Director of the New York Lottery, Gordon Medenica, right, on Tuesday, March 9, 2010, at New York Lottery Headquarters in Schenectady, NY. The lottery held the press conference to present Vice, who won the "Set for Life" instant game at C&G Petroleum In his hometown of Ticonderoga that guarantees him a minimum of a $5,000,000 jackpot. Vice will receive 20 annual payments to total the $5 million, and if he lives past the 20 years he will net a check of $171,678 for each additional year he survives. The 46 year old is the first in Essex County to win a Lottery Jackpot in 2010. less
Photo: LUANNE M. FERRIS, TIMES UNION
New York Lottery spokesperson Gretchen Dizer, center, presents lottery winner Tu L. Vu with a celebratory check for $1 million during a press conference at a Mobil gas station where Vu and other winner Molly Sherwin bought their tickets in Latham, New York 11/05/2009. (Michael P. Farrell/Times Union) less
Photo: MICHAEL P. FARRELL, ALBANY TIMES UNION
Twenty-six-year-old Bryan Ireland of South Glens Falls holds an over-sized check for for $1 million over his head during a news conference at the Saratoga Gaming and Raceway in Saratoga Springs Thursday morning October 29, 2009. He became an instant millionaire after purchasing a Smooth 7s instant ticket and hitting the jackpot . Ireland won the NYS Lottery's $1,000,000 Jackpot Prize on Smooth 7s Instant Ticket. less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, Times Union
Tom Mailey, left, marketing manager of Stewart's Shops where a $1 million winning Lottery ticket was purchased by Dan and Tina Morse, center. At right is Gretchen Dizer of the Lottery in the check presentation at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York August 5, 2009. less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, TIMES UNION
Colleen Halliwell, left, a private duty nurse from Rotterdam, bought a $1 million-winning ticket from the New York Lottery Instant Games machine. She hit third prize on the $500 million Extravaganza. Halliwell picked up her check from the Lottery's Yolanda Vega at the Hannaford Supermarket, Glenville, NY, on Wednesday, June 3, 2009. less
Photo: LUANNE M. FERRIS, TIMES UNION
Colleen Halliwell, left, a private duty nurse from Rotterdam, bought a $1 million-winning ticket from the New York Lottery Instant Games machine. She hit third prize on the $500 million Extravaganza at the Hannaford Supermarket, Glenville, NY. She picked up her winning check on Wednesday, June 3, 2009. less
Photo: LUANNE M. FERRIS, TIMES UNION
Recent Lotto millionaire Shirley Fleming, center, during a state Lottery check ceremony at the Stewart's store on 146 in Halfmoon, New York 05/27/2009. Also pictured, from left, are Fleming's daughter Carol Haines; husband, Paul Fleming; Lottery personality Jina Matthews; and past Lotto million winner Pamela Fitch. Both winners purchased their winning tickets at the Halfmoon store. (Michael P. Farrell / Times Union ) less
Photo: MICHAEL P. FARRELL, ALBANY TIMES UNION
Recent Lotto millionaire Shirley Fleming during a New York State Lottery check ceremony at the Stewart's store on 146 in Halfmoon, New York 05/27/2009. (Michael P. Farrell / Times Union )
Photo: MICHAEL P. FARRELL, ALBANY TIMES UNION
From left, Albany County Executive Mike Breslin is shown on Jan. 27, 2009, at the presentation of a check for $10 million at the Delaware Plaza Hannaford store in Elsmere. New Lottery winners are Dan Parson, his 16-year-old daughter, Kristen Parson, and wife, Patricia Parson. At right is Gretchen Pizer of the Lottery. (James Goolsby/Times Union) less
Photo: JAMES GOOLSBY, TIMES UNION
Lottery winner Pamela Fitch of Mechanicville during a news conference at the Stewart's shop at Rt. 146 and Plant Road in Halfmoon Thursday morning January 22, 2009. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, Times Union
New York Lottery Draw Team Member Gretchen Dizer, center, with Lottery millionaires Pamela Fitch, left, of Mechanicville and Kathleen Minissale of Clifton Park during a news conference at the Stewart's shop at Rt. 146 and Plant Road in Halfmoon Thursday morning January 22, 2009. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, Times Union
On 10/15/2008, the Lottery's Yolanda Vega introduces Ron "Cookie" Cook, a Johnstown Lottery player who purchased the sole winning ticket for the $8 million Lotto jackpot. Cook, who purchased his ticket at a Price Chopper store in Johnstown, is a former employee of Central Market, the predecessor to Price Chopper Supermarket chain. (Michael P. Farrell/Albany Times Union) less
Photo: Michael P. Farrell, Albany Times Union
On 10/15/2008, the Lottery's Yolanda Vega introduces Ron "Cookie" Cook of Johnstown who purchased the sole winning ticket for the $8 million Lotto jackpot. Cook , who purchased his ticket at a Price Chopper store in Johnstown, is a former employee of Central Market, the predecessor to Price Chopper. (Michael P. Farrell/Albany Times Union) less
Photo: Michael P. Farrell, Albany Times Union
Gary Owens, 58, a retired General Electric worker from Ravena, won the $10 million lottery scratch off in 2008. Here he stands with friends, family and lottery spokeswoman Yolanda Vega on April 30, 2008. Owens later reported a gunman tried to rob him at his home. (Times Union archive) less
A new $1M winner was announced at the Stewart's shop in Mechanicville, New York September 16, 2008. At the ceremony are, from left, Jina Matthews of the Lottery; winner Donald Birch, Yolanda Vega of the Lottery and Tom Mailey, marketing manager for Stewart's Shops. (Skip Dickstein/Albany Times Union) less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, TIMES UNION
From left, Tom Mailey of Stewart's, Gretchen Dizer and Yolanda Vega of the Lottery, million-dollar winner Terry Dibble and Carolyn Hapman of the Lottery during the presentation of the check to Dibble in the Winner's Circle of the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York August 18, 2008. (Skip Dickstein/Albany Times Union) less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, DG
Marvin and Joyce Mondoux, retired schoolteachers from Stillwater, left, are interviewed about her $1 million state Lottery win. At right, deliveryman Vinoba "Vino" Lutchmidat of Schenectady and his fiancee, Shanisa Soloman, wait to be interviewed about his $3 million win in Schenectady, NY, Monday January 28, 2008. Lottery drawing emcee Yolanda Vega is at far right. (Times Union Staff photograph by Philip Kamrass) less
Photo: PHILIP KAMRASS, DG
Vinoba "Vino" Lutchmidat, a deliveryman from Schenectady, with his fiance, Shanisa Soloman, won $3 million from the state Lottery. They are shown in Schenectady, NY, on January 28, 2008. Lottery drawing emcee Yolanda Vega is at far right. (Times Union Staff photograph by Philip Kamrass) less
Photo: PHILIP KAMRASS, DG
Jacklyn Lyte, 58, of Latham on the set of the state Lottery following a news conference Friday morning January 4, 2008, announcing her sole win of an $18 million Lotto jackpot. (Times Union staff photo by John Carl D'Annibale) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, Albany Times Union
Jacklyn Lyte, 58, of Latham, left, and the Lottery's Yolanda Vega on the set of the state Lottery during a news conference Friday morning January 4, 2008, announcing Lyte's win of an $18 million Lotto jackpot. (Times Union staff photo by John Carl D'Annibale) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, Albany Times Union
From left, Deonna and Stuart Grant, Jr., of Colonie, NY, receive a $3 million check from state Lottery representative Mariss Rodriguez at Colonie Center in Colonie, NY on November 23, 2007. They won by scratching a Royal Riches lottery ticket. (Times Union staff photo by Lori Van Buren) less
Photo: LORI VAN BUREN, ALBANY TIMES UNION
Lottery winner Yvon Fortin of Hudson and Gloria Clevenger with Fortin's check for $1 million on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2007, at the New York Lottery in Schenectady, N.Y. (Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz)
Photo: CINDY SCHULTZ, DG
Pamela Riberdy of Latham is presented a display check for $3 million from state Lottery director Robert J. McLaughlin for her winning New York Millions scratch-off ticket during a press conference at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, New York 6/27/2007. (MICHAEL P. FARRELL/ALBANY TIMES UNION) less
Photo: MICHAEL P. FARRELL, ALBANY TIMES UNION
Vincenzo DiIanne, the 2,000th winner since the state Lottery began, celebrates with his girlfriend Casey Zimmer, left, and his baby daughter, Dezyrae DiIanne, outside the Stewart's Shop where he purchased his winning ticket, Friday, May 18, 2007. (Times Union Photo by STEVE JACOBS) less
Photo: DG
Tammy Coats of Climax and fiance Carlton Jones of Greenfield at a state Lottery news conference in Schenectady on Friday morning, January 26, 2007, announcing Coats' $1 million win from an instant lottery ticket. (Times Union staff photo by John Carl D'Annibale) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, Albany Times Union
$1 million New York Lottery winners William and Alissia Rivenburgh join Lottery Director Robert McLaughlin, right, and Mike Wood of Stewart's, in back, for a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2006, at the New York Lottery in Schenectady, N.Y. In 2010, both Rivenburghs pleaded guilty to drug charges and said they were broke and the money was gone. (Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz) less
Photo: CINDY SCHULTZ
Lottery winners Jeffery Morgan, left, and Michael Darling, right, each hold $500,000 checks as they join Lottery Director Robert J. McLaughlin during a press conference at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, New York, 12/28/2006 (MICHAEL P. FARRELL/Albany Times Union) less
Photo: MICHAEL P. FARRELL, Albany Times Union
Lottery winners Jeffery Morgan, left, and Michael Darling, right, each hold $500,000 checks as they join Lottery Director Robert J. McLaughlin during a press conference at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, New York, 12/28/2006 (MICHAEL P. FARRELL/Albany Times Union) less
Photo: MICHAEL P. FARRELL, Albany Times Union
New millionaires Rose Lefebvre of Pittsfield, Mass,, and New Lebanon in Columbia County, left, and Joan Andreassen of Hague, Warren County, at a news conference at the NYS Lottery Center in Schenectady, Tuesday October 24, 2006. Both women bought winning scratch-off game tickets. (Times Union staff photo by John Carl D'Annibale) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, DG
Charlene and William Parkis show off their check for $1 million that they received August 28, 2006, as the winners of $3 million Jubilee Scratch-Off Game at the state Lottery offices in Schenectady, New York. They are joined by their grandchildren Gabby, age 5; Cristina, age 6; and Katelyn Parkis, age 9. (TIMES UNION STAFF PHOTO BY SKIP DICKSTEIN) less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, DG
Cutting a ceremonial 1,900th winner's cake are Charlene and William Parkis who won $1 million in the $3 Million Jubilee Scratch-Off Game at the NYS Lottery offices in Schenectady, New York, August 28, 2006. They are joined by their grandchildren Gabby, age 5; Cristina, age 6; and Katelyn Parkis, age 9. (TIMES UNION STAFF PHOTO BY SKIP DICKSTEIN) less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, DG
Louis Sgambellone of Guilderland is introduced as a $5,000 a week for life winner during a press conference at the New York State Lottery headquarters in Schenectady, New York, Wednesday March 15, 2006. At right is State Lottery Director Nancy A. Palumbo. (ALBANY TIMES UNION STAFF PHOTO--MICHAEL P. FARRELL) less
Photo: MICHAEL P. FARRELL, Albany Times Union
David Smitherman, the first-ever Lottery-winning millionaire from Hagaman, is presented his check by Lottery Director Nancy Palumbo, left, at the Lottery Claim Center in Schenectady on May 17, 2006. At right are his wife, Teresa Smitherman, and daughter Brooke Smitherman. (Times Union photo by STEVE JACOBS ) less
Photo: STEVE JACOBS, DG
Lottery director Nancy Palumbo, left, announces Lottery winner Richard Abatecola of Hudson, center, and his wife, Terez, on Tuesday, April 19, 2005, at the New York State Lottery Building in Schenectady, N.Y. (Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz) less
Photo: CINDY SCHULTZ, DG
Robert and Mellesy Schneider beam with excitement as their New York Lottery win is announced Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2005, at Stewart's in Troy, N.Y. They won the Win $1,000 a Week for Life. (Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz) less
Photo: CINDY SCHULTZ, DG
On November 22, 2004, Yolanda Vega, right, with Robert Frase of Richmondville, who holds a check for $1,000,0000 for scratching off a winning ticket on the new Million Dollar Mania instant game. His wife, Kathleen, is on the left. He is the 49th New York State Lottery millionaire of 2004, and the second millionaire from Schoharie County. (Times Union staff photo by Lori Van Buren) less
Photo: LORI VAN BUREN, DG
Lotto winners Robert O'Connell, left, a $30 million winner and John Cook, a $3 million winner, with NY Lottery Director Nancy A. Palumbo at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga New York July 29, 2004. O'Connell is an Albany native and Cook lives in Queens. (Times Union Staff Photo by Skip Dickstein) less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, DG
Former Glenville town employee Ben Barta, with his fiancee, Lauri Hallak, shows off a replica check for $5 million dollars from the NYS Lottery he received during a press conference with the Lottery's Yolanda Vega at the Stewart's shop in Glenville, New York, April 17, 2003. (Times Union Staff Photo by Skip Dickstein) less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, DG
Monika Rhoades of Schoharie County, right, is introduced by Lottery Director Margaret R. DeFrancisco as the state's second $2 million winner in the New York Instant Millions game at the lottery's Schenectady headquarters Thursday August 29, 2002. (Times Union Staff photograph by Philip Kamrass) less
Photo: PHILIP KAMRASS, DG
State Lotto winners, from left, Donald and Tina LaBello of Troy and Rudolph M. Schager of Altamont with Lottery Director Margaret R. DeFrancisco in Schenectady, NY on January 12, 2000. (Times Union Staff Photograph by Paul Buckowski) less
Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI, DG
State Lotto winners, from left, Donald and Tina LaBello of Troy, with Lottery Director Margaret R. DeFrancisco and Lotto winner Rudolph M. Schager of Altamont on January 12, 2000 in Schenectady, NY. (Times Union Staff Photograph by Paul Buckowski) less
Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI, DG
Joseph and Phyllis Miele of Schenectady, NY, at left, show a display check representing their winnings from a $7 million Quick Pick ticket. The couple realized they had won the prize on their 34th wedding anniversary. A press conference was held Tuesday, June 27, 2000 at the Stewart's head quarters in Ballston Spa. (Times Union Staff Photo by Paul Buckowski) less
Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI, DG
Joseph Comeau, 36, gives the thumbs up following a press conference at the New York Lottery to announce his winning $10.5 million as half of the November 2, 2002, of the $21 million prize in Schenectady, New York, on Thursday, November 21, 2002. (Times Union Staff photo Michael P. Farrell) less
Photo: MICHAEL P. FARRELL, DG
Alexander Lindop, a $25 million Lottery winner from Mechanicville, N.Y., tries to use a seat cushion to hide is face from the media, as he gets into his new van on June 1, 2000. (Times Union Photo by James Goolsby) less
Photo: JAMES GOOLSBY, DG
$15 million Lotto winner Denis Donovan, second from left, and his wife, Paula, on July 6, 1998, at the A Plus Mart at 80 Nott Terrace in Schenectady, where he purchased his winning ticket. (Times Union staff photo by -- PAUL BUCKOWSKI) less
Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI, DG
The state Lottery's latest millionaires, Donald and Jean Harwood, at the Waterford home where they have lived for 42 years, on Friday, February 19, 1999. The couple won a $17 million Lotto jackpot. (Times Union Staff Photo by Jonathan Fickies) less
Photo: JONATHAN FICKIES, DG
The state Lottery's latest millionaires, Donald and Jean Harwood, at the Waterford home where they have lived for 42 years, on Friday, February 19, 1999. The couple won a $17 million Lotto jackpot. (Times Union Staff Photo by Jonathan Fickies) less
Photo: JONATHAN FICKIES, DG
$15 million Lotto winner Denis Donovan, second from left, shakes the hand of Nick Rossi of Long Island on July 6, 1998. Donovan was at the A Plus mart at 80 Nott Terrace in Schenectady, where he purchased his winning ticket. (Times Union staff photo by -- PAUL BUCKOWSKI ) less
Photo: PAUL BUCKOWSKI, DG
James Whalen IV and his mother, Jeanne Whalen, address the media as they claim the $40 million Lotto prize Friday, September 4, 1998 at Stewart's headquarters in Ballston Spa. The pair wore Stewart's name tags that said: 'Hi! I'm the winner!' (TImes Union Staff Photo by Jonathan Fickies) less
Photo: JONATHAN FICKIES, DG
Jim Bennett of Ashley Falls, Mass., speaks for a group of co-workers from Specialty Minerals Inc. in Canaan, Conn. They picked up their $25 million Lotto ticket winnings at the Lottery offices in Schenectady on Oct. 20, 1997. (Times Union staff photo by SKIP DICKSTEIN) less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, DG
William Garrison Jr. of Livingston, Columbia County, with his 2-year-old daughter, Lori, speaks for a group of co-workers from Specialty Minerals Inc. in Canaan, Conn. They picked up their $25 million Lotto ticket winnings at the Lottery offices in Schenectady on Oct. 20, 1997. (Times Union staff photo by SKIP DICKSTEIN) less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, DG
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Lottery has hit a record for sales.
State lottery officials said Friday that total sales of lottery tickets and video lottery games came in at just under $10 billion for the fiscal year that ended March 31. That's up from $9.7 billion the year before, and a record for the lottery.
After prize money and operating expenses were deducted, nearly $3.4 billion went to education programs, a $105 million increase over the previous year.
Started in 1967, New York's lottery is the largest in the nation by sales, with more than 17,000 retailers statewide participating.
Lottery officials say a total of 120 prizes amounting to $1 million or more were paid out in the last fiscal year.