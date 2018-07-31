NTSB: Plane reported loss of power before rural Maine crash

GREENVILLE, Maine (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a plane reported a loss of power to air traffic control right before a crash that killed three people.

A spokesman for the NTSB said the plane will be hauled Tuesday to a secure location for further examination. The plane crashed in rural Greenville on Monday morning. It had departed Pembroke, Ontario, and was headed for Prince Edward Island.

Authorities have not provided names of the people killed in the crash, and the cause remains under investigation. The NTSB plans to be on scene for three to four days as it works with federal aviation officials and engine manufacturer Lycoming Engines.

Police and NTSB say a twin-engine propeller aircraft called an Aerostar AEST crashed just short of the runway at the small Greenville airport.