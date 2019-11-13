NTSB: Coast Guard ignored duck boat safety proposals

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised after it went down the evening of July 19 after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds, killing 17 people. The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, released a "Safety Recommendation Report" on the accident. The NTSB says the Coast Guard has repeatedly ignored safety recommendations that could have made tourist duck boats safer and potentially prevented the accident. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File) less FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised after it went down the evening of July 19 after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength ... more Photo: Nathan Papes, AP Photo: Nathan Papes, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close NTSB: Coast Guard ignored duck boat safety proposals 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the Coast Guard has repeatedly ignored safety recommendations that could have made tourist duck boats safer and potentially prevented a Missouri accident that killed 17 people.

The NTSB on Wednesday released a “Safety Recommendation Report” on the July 2018 accident, when a Ride the Ducks of Branson boat sank during a sudden and severe storm.

Former World War II amphibious vehicles known as duck boats operate around the country. The NTSB says that since an Arkansas duck boat accident killed 13 people in 1999, it has repeatedly urged the Coast Guard to require them to be better able to remain afloat when flooded, and to remove impediments to escape.

Coast Guard Lt. Amy Midgett says the Coast Guard has previously issued guidance to duck boat operators aimed at ensuring safety and is launching a new review based on the NTSB recommendations.