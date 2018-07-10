Report: Tire plant fires 29 for using fake work certificates

WEST POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi tire factory says it has fired 29 employees for not meeting job requirements.

WCBI-TV reports employees at the West Point plant of Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd were fired for using fake worker certifications. The Japanese company neither confirms nor denies that, but says it's investigating and has created safeguards to prevent problems from happening again.

The workers obtained fraudulent certificates from a job-training program that companies use to determine the aptitude of potential hires.

It's unclear how the workers got the certificates, or if any other employers were tricked.

Plant President Osamu Zushi says Yokohama won't let the situation detract from the good work of other employees.

Yokohama has made commercial truck tires in West Point since 2015. The company currently has 665 employees there.

This story has been clarified to show the company doesn't confirm or deny the exact reason it fired the workers.

