Mississippi gov called 'despicable' for ignoring black rep

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019 file photograph, Gov. Phil Bryant explains to reporters the advantages of passing and signing the Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi's white Republican governor Bryant and U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the state's only black Democratic congressman are feuding over who should get credit for the home of a slain civil rights leader becoming a national monument. Thompson says he has worked on the issue for 16 years.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman says Mississippi's governor is "clearly despicable" for not acknowledging work by the state's only black congressman to get the home of a slain civil rights leader named a national monument.

Rep. Karen Bass of California told reporters Friday that Republican Gov. Phil Bryant was petty to ignore Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson.

President Donald Trump signed a bill Wednesday creating five new national monuments, including the Medgar and Myrlie Evers home in Jackson. Medgar Evers was the Mississippi NAACP leader when he was assassinated outside the home in 1963.

Bryant has praised Trump and Mississippi's two Republican U.S. senators for the monument designation.

Thompson tweeted back: "Give adequate credit. I've worked on this for 16 years."

Bryant responded that Thompson was seeking personal acclaim and was shattering what should be a time of celebration.