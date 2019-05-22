Michigan priest facing allegation of misconduct with minor

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A priest with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saginaw is on administrative leave while church officials investigate an allegation of misconduct with a minor.

The decision regarding the Rev. Dennis Kucharczyk was announced Tuesday. The diocese says the alleged misconduct "occurred many years ago," and he was placed on leave Sunday after church officials received information from law enforcement.

The Associated Press sent an email to Kucharczyk Wednesday seeking comment.

A release says Kucharczyk cannot have contact with anyone under 21 or serve in priestly capacities during the investigation.

Kucharczyk is pastor of St. John XXIII Parish, which includes Hemlock, Merrill and Ryan churches. He also served churches in Caro, Caseville, Pinnebog, Midland, Linwood and Saginaw.

The release says he had a leave of absence between 1991 and '93. The AP sent an email to the diocese seeking details about the earlier leave.