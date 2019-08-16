Michael Krauss, Alaska linguistics expert, dead at 84

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A linguist renowned for his work with Alaska Native languages has died.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Michael Krauss died Sunday, a few days before his 85th birthday. A son, Isaac Krauss, confirmed his father's death.

Krauss was a professor emeritus at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

He founded the Alaska Native Language Center in 1972 and the university named its Alaska Native Language Archive, a component of the center, for him.

Krauss documented conversations with the last surviving speakers of Eyak.

He advocated for preserving endangered languages and created a map of Alaska Native languages.