Number of winning tickets sold: 2 2010 Census Population: 559 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.358 percent
19.) Encinal
Number of winning tickets sold: 2
2010 Census Population: 559
Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.358 percent
18.) Marquez
Number of winning tickets sold: 1 2010 Census Population: 263 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.380 percent
17.) Cove
Number of winning tickets sold: 2 2010 Census Population: 510 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.392 percent
16.) Carmine
Number of winning tickets sold: 1 2010 Census Population: 250 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.400 percent
15.) Avinger
Number of winning tickets sold: 2 2010 Census Population: 444 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.405 percent
14.) Moulton
Number of winning tickets sold: 4 2010 Census Population: 886 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.451 percent
13.) La Ward
Number of winning tickets sold: 1 2010 Census Population: 213 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.469 percent
12.) Katy
Number of winning tickets sold: 68 2010 Census Population: 14,102 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.482 percent
11.) Sandia
Number of winning tickets sold: 2 2010 Census Population: 379 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.528 percent
10.) Edom
Number of winning tickets sold: 2 2010 Census Population: 375 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.533 percent
9.) Bandera
Number of winning tickets sold: 5 2010 Census Population: 857 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.602 percent
8.) Adrian
Number of winning tickets sold: 1 2010 Census Population: 166 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.602 percent
7.) Richland
Number of winning tickets sold: 2 2010 Census Population: 264 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.758 percent
6.) Montgomery
Number of winning tickets sold: 5 2010 Census Population: 621 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.805 percent
5.) Magnolia
Number of winning tickets sold: 12 2010 Census Population: 1,393 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.861 percent
4.) Anderson
Number of winning tickets sold: 2 2010 Census Population: 222 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.901 percent
3.) Todd Mission
Number of winning tickets sold: 1 2010 Census Population: 107 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.935 percent
2.) Spring
Number of winning tickets sold: 61 2010 Census Population: 2,658 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 2.295 percent
1.) Corral City
Number of winning tickets sold: 1 2010 Census Population: 27 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 3.703 percent
A man walks past Mega Millions and other lottery displays outside of The Lucky Spot in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed over the $1 billion mark.
Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP
A Mega Millions billboard in Omaha, Neb., adjacent to a Sears store, shows 999 million, the maximum number it can show, ahead of the lottery draw, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Lottery officials increased the grand prize just hours ahead of the Friday night drawing. less
Photo: Nati Harnik, AP
A digital billboard along I-90/94 highway in Chicago, displays the estimated Mega Millions jackpot, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Friday's jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the second-largest prize in U. S. lottery history. less
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
A sign displays the estimated Mega Millions jackpot at a convenience store in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Friday's jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the second-largest prize in U. S. lottery history.
Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP
Click through the slideshow to see which cities had the highest proportions of winning tickets per resident. Most of them have fewer than 1,000 residents.
20.) Cranfills Gap
Number of winning tickets sold: 1 2010 Census Population: 281 Percent of tickets sold per resident: 0.356 percent
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Mega Millions lottery may see a streak of jackpot rollovers end as it heads toward a record $1.6 billion drawing on Tuesday.
As more tickets sell, chances grow that at least one buyer will pick all six winning numbers. That would stop the streak of 25 rollovers, most recently on Friday night.
Based on sales projections, 75 percent of the 302 million possible combinations will be chosen for Tuesday's drawing, up from 59.1 percent in Friday's, said Carole Gentry, spokeswoman for Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
"It's possible that nobody wins again. But it's hard to fathom," Gentry said.
About 280 million tickets sold in Friday's drawing, none matching the winning mix of 7, 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70 to claim an estimated prize of $1 billion. Fifteen tickets matched five numbers for second-tier prizes of at least $1 million.
The $1.6 billion estimated jackpot would be the largest prize in U.S. history . The second-largest jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.
Russ Lopez, spokesman for the California Lottery, said tickets were going "very, very quickly" on Saturday.
Tonya Jimenez, assistant manager at Beavers Market in Fort Collins, Colorado, said all three registers were going Saturday, a day after the store sold 220 tickets. Many hopefuls haven't played before.
"We tell them how to play it," she said. "They don't know what to do. We're doing a lot of explaining."
The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of 11 California office workers won $543 million.
It costs $2 to play the game. The odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 302 million but, with so many tickets being purchased, the likelihood of rollover becomes increasingly slim.
"I wouldn't be surprised if it gets hit," Gentry said. "I'd be more surprised if it doesn't get hit."
Mega Millions is played in 44 states Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.