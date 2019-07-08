Maryland National Aquarium says dolphin 'Maya' has died

BALTIMORE (AP) — One of seven dolphins at Maryland's National Aquarium has died after a monthslong illness.

The aquarium said Monday that Maya was euthanized on Sunday. She was born at the aquarium in 2001.

The Baltimore Sun quotes veterinary staff as saying in April that Maya was experiencing liver problems, inflammation and digestive issues. The paper says aquarium staff consulted with experts around the country to treat the dolphin, but decided to euthanize her after her condition worsened.

National Aquarium Chief Executive Officer John Racanelli says the aquarium has received an outpouring of support from the community.